For Some Migrants, It's Miles to Go Before They Sleep in Their Homes

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): As uncertainty looms over his work due to coronavirus-lockdown and no signs of hope in the near future, a daily wage labourer in Delhi packed his belongings about a fortnight ago and started walking towards his home in Bihar's Katihar. After an arduous journey of around 1,000 kilometres on foot for 15 days, the labourer, Makhan Lal, reached Patna on Thursday, yet his destination is farther ahead. He needs to cover around 300 kilometres to reach Katihar.There are many like Makhan Lal, who started walking in desperation, when special train services had not been pressed into action."I have come from Delhi. It took me 15 days to cover the journey on foot. I did not have enough food. On the way, some people gave me tea and biscuits. I have to go to Katihar. I was walking hungry. Everybody is walking. I was doing work at a construction site. We did not get any help," Makhan Lal said.He said that he went to the police for help but they refused."I started walking from Delhi 20 days ago for my home in Katihar district. People gave me food on the way. I have to go to Katihar," another labourer said.The Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains in coordination with states to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places to their native places. (ANI)

