Former Archer Limba Ram Struggles to Get Treatment Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): As the coronavirus-induced lockdown continues in the country, former archer Limba Ram has been facing hardships to get treatment for his illness.Ram, who is living at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) hostel in Delhi, has been suffering from the serious neurological problem for the past four years. The Padma Shri and Arjun Awardee, Ram, was also struggling from the past few days to get his prescribed injections. However, today, the athlete got the injection from a clinic after a security guard from SAI hostel helped him."Limba is not well, his legs are swollen and he is also missing his due injections because the people working at the lab are not available. Since the imposition of lockdown, I am not taking limba to the hospital because the hospital in which his treatment is going is under Hotspot," Jenni told ANI."I am afraid if I will take him there he might get infected. That's why I tried to get in touch with lab workers to get him injection at home. Out of ten injections, he has only taken six injections so far," she added.Jenni further stated that she has already requested the Archery Association of India (AAI) to extend their stay in Delhi."I have requested AAI to give us letter to extend our stay as one year is completed. They have given assurance that they will provide it," she said.India is under lockdown until May 3 to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country.With 1,396 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 27,892, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.Out of the total cases, 20,835 patients are active cases and 6,185 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The death toll stands at 872, with as many as 48 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)