Four More Areas De-contained, Total Containment Zones in Delhi Now 77

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi government on Friday removed four more areas from its list of containment zones.An official statement issued by the Delhi government said the four areas which have been removed from containment zones are - in and around the area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur; in and around the area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No.2, Nangloi; in and around the area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar; and J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden, G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri. With four more areas being removed from the list of containment zones, the total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 77.On Friday, Delhi reported a total of 8,895 COVID-19 cases including 5,254 active cases and 3,518 recovered/migrated. (ANI)

