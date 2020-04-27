French Chef Raymond Blanc, Inducted into IHC Hall of Fame Following in the Footsteps of Ratan Tata and Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Recognising the huge contributions of hospitality and culinary professionals from across the world on the 5th International Hospitality Day, the International Hospitality Council (IHC) in association with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) initiated Chef Raymond Blanc, OBE, into the Hall of Fame.Following in the footsteps of Ratan Tata and Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Raymond Blanc was inducted into the IHC's esteemed Hall of Fame for the year 2020. With the whole world under lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, IHC announced the award at the biggest and best ever e-Conclave that was held on April 24, 2020. Though not physically handed over to the iconic chef, the Hall of Fame awardee's name was announced in the online presence of hospitality experts, Michelin-starred chefs and even Young Chef Olympiad mentors from almost 60 countries of the world.Chef Raymond Blanc, OBE, is a French chef, recognised as one of the finest chefs of the world. Completely self-taught, he has had significant influence on gastronomy through his career. After making humble beginnings in France as a waiter, Blanc reached England where he found a new lease on life. He started Les Quat' Saisons with his wife, Jenny. Its fresh and innovative tastes attracted guests and soon became a popular food destination for English people. The restaurant earned two Michelin stars and the Egon Ronay Guide Award for Best Restaurant in England.Soon after, he bought a manor house in Great Milton, Oxfordshire and started his dream hotel restaurant, Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons. Today, it is the only country house hotel that has retained two Michelin stars for over 30 years. Chef Blanc has also gone on to teach several proteges like Michael Caines OBE, Marco Pierre White and Bruno Loubet. He also is an author of many culinary titles and has hosted popular TV shows like Raymond Blanc's Kitchen Secrets, The Restaurant, Raymond Blanc: How to Cook Well and so on.Chef Blanc's talent and innovative abilities are truly commendable which is what prompted the IHC to initiate him into the Hall of Fame. "I am very grateful that the International Hospitality Council has chosen me for this very special award. I am truly overwhelmed by this gesture," said Chef Blanc on receiving the honour.The announcement was made on the International Hospitality Day 24th April, in the biggest Global eConclave with attendees from 60 countries, organised by International Institute of Hotel Management with a powerful speaker profile discussing various issues related to the industry. The speaker list consisted of Professor David Foskett (MBE) Chairman IHC, Dr. Suborno Bose CEO IHC and Chairman IIHM Hotel School, Puneet Chaatwal MD and CEO Taj Hotels, Padma Shree Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Michelin Star Chef Chris Galvin and National Chef of Scotland Gary Maclean.This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

