Gehlot Welcomes Centre's Decision to Allow Movement of Stranded Migrants, Students by Spl Trains

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to use trains to ferry people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective states.

"This is a good decision to start special trains," the chief minister said.

He added that people of Rajasthan were stranded in various states like Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc., and were finding it difficult to come back.

These workers will now be able to return home, Gehlot said.

