Gelatin Sticks on PM Modi Convoy Route: 6 Policemen Suspended Over Security Lapse During Prime Minister’s Bengaluru Visit

Bengaluru, May 25: Six policemen have been suspended by the order of the Superintendent of Police, Bangalore South (Ramnagar), in connection with the incident where gelatin sticks were found on the outskirts of Bengaluru during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on May 10. The personnel have been placed under suspension until the completion of the inquiry. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Bengaluru South (Ramnagar), the incident came to light on the morning of the Prime Minister's visit when security checks were being conducted ahead of his arrival.

"Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, during the checking, two gelatine sticks were found on the side of the footpath, nearly 3 kms away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is underway," Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Central Range, Bengaluru said. Gelatin Sticks Found Near PM Narendra Modi’s Convoy Route in Bengaluru Ahead of Visit; NIA Team Rushes to Probe.

Following the incident, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President and MLA BY Vijayendra on May 10 strongly objected to the discovery of gelatin sticks along the designated route of the Prime Minister, calling it a serious security lapse and an "unpardonable and grave failure" of the Congress government in the state. "Law and order and security have completely collapsed in the state under the Congress government, and that too in the capital Bengaluru," he said in a post on X on May 10. Gelatin Sticks Found on PM's Travel Route: Vijayendra Demands Arrest of Miscreants.

He further added, "There should not be even the slightest lapse when it comes to the security of the country's respected Prime Minister, who must be provided maximum protection. The state government must treat such a sensitive and serious matter with utmost seriousness, conduct a thorough investigation immediately, and not only identify and punish the miscreants behind the act, but also take strict action against officials who were negligent." The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)