Kathmandu, September 9: Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari on Tuesday resigned from his post, condemning the government's crackdown that led to the deaths of 19 people during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal a day ago, as per local media reports. Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post.

His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who steped down taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests yesterday. The publication cited Adhikari's resignation letter in which he stated that "instead of recognising citizens' natural right to question democracy and stage peaceful protests, the state responded with widespread suppression, killings, and use of force, moving the country towards authoritarianism rather than democracy." Gen Z Protest: Ramesh Lekhak Resigns As Nepal Home Minister After Deadliest Violence in 2 Decades Claims 19 Lives.

Further, he said that he could not remain in power without answers on how the government resorted to violent behaviour against a generation with which it should cooperate to build the nation. Youths began gathering spontaneously at the Parliament building area in New Baneshwar on Tuesday morning. They carried no banners. "Yesterday's incident exposed the government's failure. I came here to stand with the youths," one participant was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa also called on Prime Minister Oli to take moral responsibility for the deaths of 19 protesters during the demonstrations and to resign from his post. Meanwhile youths in Nepal began gathering spontaneously at the Parliament building area in New Baneshwor in Kathmandu this morning, defying curfew, The Kathmandu Post reported. The protesters carried no banners, and continued rallying against alleged corruption by the government, the publication said.

"Yesterday's incident exposed the government's failure. I came here to stand with the youths," one participant told The Kathmandu Post. Leaders from both ruling and opposition parties said the tragedy resulted from the government's repressive response, which has drawn widespread criticism. Authorities imposed a curfew across the Ring Road area of Kathmandu from 8:30am (local time) until further notice, citing security concerns. A separate curfew order has also been enforced in Lalitpur. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Day After Government Revokes Ban on Social Media, Fresh Protests Hit Kathmandu As Demonstrators Seek PM KP Sharma Oli’s Dismissal.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted, the Himalayan Times reported. The previous curfew imposed yesterday, which expired at 5am today, was replaced by the fresh order taking effect at 8:30 am. Protesters were seen today blocking roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other places, Kathmandu Post said. The move comes after security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday, leaving at least 19 dead and hundreds injured, making it the deadliest crackdown on civilian protests in recent years, according to the Himalayan Times.

The protesters are demonstrating against what they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns. One of the protesters today told ANI, "Yesterday, many students were killed and the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, should leave the nation...Students should continue to raise their voice..." A retired Nepal Army Colonel Madhav Sundar Khadga said, "I was also working on the mega campaign against corruption for six months. My son was with me yesterday...I was in a different area near my home. I called him up three times, he did not receive the call. After 4 pm, the phone was switched off. Then I came here...I came to the Police but they hit me...I want the President to dissolve this Government..."

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening announced that the social media ban that was put in place last week has been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups"behind Monday's violence. The government would set up a panel to investigate the protests, Oli said and added the government would offer financial "relief" to victims and provide free treatment to those injured.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)