The long-standing anticipation surrounding the reunion of Tamil cinema’s two biggest icons is reaching a fever pitch. After more than four decades, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are coming together for a project that has dominated industry headlines since its inception. Now, reports indicate that the wait for the film's official title and a first look is nearly over, with a grand announcement scheduled for later this month. ‘Nelson07′: ’Jailer 2’ Director Nelson Dilipkumar To Helm Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan’s Reunion Film? Here’s What We Know.

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's Upcoming Project Title Reveal Soon?

According to the latest industry reports, the makers are preparing to unveil the official title and a special promotional video for the film tentatively known as Thalaivar174xKH238 on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The announcement is expected to be more than just a digital poster. Sources suggest a high-budget promo video, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has already been filmed to give fans a glimpse of the duo’s chemistry.

Director and Aesthetic Details

The project is being helmed by Nelson, best known for helming Jailer. FilmiBeat reports that the director is currently overseeing post-production on the announcement video, which is said to carry his signature "quirky and stylish" aesthetic.

The publication further notes that the two legends "recently wrapped up the shoot for a special promo video" designed to set a fun and lighthearted tone, diverging from the heavy action-dramas typical of recent blockbusters.

Record-Breaking Remuneration

The scale of this collaboration is reflected in the historic financial figures associated with the production. Backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), the film is reportedly setting new benchmarks for actor salaries in Indian cinema.

"Rajinikanth has yet again beaten Thalapathy Vijay to become the highest-paid actor of the Tamil film industry... taking home a massive paycheck of INR 225 crore," the reports stated regarding the Superstar's remuneration for this venture.

More About the Epic Collab

While the title reveal is imminent, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the film to hit the big screen. Full-scale production is slated to begin only after August or September 2026, allowing both actors to complete their current individual commitments. ‘Jailer 2’ Release Postponed: Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Action Drama Sequel to Now Arrive in THIS Month in 2026.

The film will feature a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander, marking another high-profile collaboration between the composer and both veteran stars.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).