Did a Thar Crash Into an Overhead Signboard in New Delhi? Viral Video Is AI Reel

Mumbai, February 19: Did a Mahindra Thar crash into an NH-48 signboard in New Delhi? The question comes as a video going viral on social media claims that the SUV crashed into an overhead signboard on the National Highway 48 in the national capital. The video was shared by several social media users who claimed that an unusual mishap took place on a highway in Delhi. The viral video allegedly shows an SUV crashing into an overhead signboard, thereby raising questions about the accident's severity.

While the viral clip led to several speculations, including the accident occurring due to the car's high speed and the driver losing control of the vehicle. The viral video shows the overhead signboard reading, "Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur" along with "Exit 22" and "NH-48". Soon after the video surfaced online, many believed the incident to be true. As the video continues to circulate online, scroll below to know the complete truth behind the viral clip. Did a Girl Die During Bungee Jumping in Mount Abu After Her Neck Broke? Here’s the Fact Check of Viral Video.

AI-Generated Video of Thar Crashing Into NH-48 Signboard Goes Viral

AI generated video of That crashing into overhead signboard goes viral (Photo Credits: X/@AryakavyaA)

A fact check of the video revealed that the viral clip is AI-generated. We came across the original video, which was uploaded on Instagram by a user identified as "viiztrrix". The original AI-generated video was uploaded on the photo and video sharing platform on February 18. The user named Vishnu S wrote in his bio that he makes AI visuals. A glance at his Instagram profile showed that Vishnu has made several AI reels, which have garnered views in millions. Did Mohan Bhagwat Urge PM Narendra Modi to Saffronise the Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Fake Video.

Another discrepancy found in the video is the text visible near "NH-48" which appears to be unreadable and resembles gibberish - something like "1anic, 1a, 1ngic…" This further confirms that the video is not real, but AI-generated, as such distorted lettering is unusual for official Indian highway signboards, especially National Highways, where standardised fonts and formatting are strictly followed. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing an SUV into an overhead signboard is an AI-generated video.

