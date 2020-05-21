GMR's Delhi, Hyderabad Airports to Provide Contact-less Food Service to Flyers

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): As per the protocols announced by the Centre amid COVID-19 pandemic, GMR's airports in Delhi and Hyderabad will set up contact-less food ordering service as a safety measure against the corona disease."Passenger experience is prime to us even at this challenging time. As social distancing has become the new norm due to the pandemic, we have taken many initiatives to enhance passenger safety and comply with COVID-19 safety measures. We have adopted a unique platform to extend contactless solutions to the flyers," said a GMR airport spokesperson."Apart from contact-less food ordering feature, this app has several valuable features for both the airports' passengers, such as real-time flight status alerts, boarding gate and belt information, airport facility information, time to gate and waiting for estimates, weather at destination amongst others," added the GMR spokesperson.On Wednesday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that all domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25.Domestic flights in the country have been prohibited since March 25 when the first lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

