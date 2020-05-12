Goa: 95 Pc Industries Have Resumed Operations, Says CM

Panaji, May 12 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said 95 per cent of industries in the state had resumed operations over the past few days going by electricity consumption figures after easing of coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions.

Goa has been tagged a green zone as it currently does not have any active COVID-19 cases.

He added that some sectors were facing labour shortage as several migrants stranded in the lockdown had gone back to their native states, and asked such firms to employ locals to overcome the shortfall.

Sawant, who was interacting with people during a Facebook live session, said the coastal state would welcome tourists once the COVID-19 situation normalises nationally.

He said Goa would have it own standard operating procedure to screen tourists as and when they arrive.

Speaking on the agriculture front in the state, he said, "I am happy to announce that 95 per cent of paddy harvesting work has been completed,".

Farming activity remained unaffected despite several labourers going back to their native Karnataka, he added. PTI

