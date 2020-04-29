Goa Boat Owners Association Demands Relief from Government Amid Lockdown

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Goa Boat Owners Association has demanded relief from the government as people in the fishing industry are facing financial problems due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.Harshad Dhond, President of All Goa Purse Seiners Boat Owners Association told ANI that the Goa fishing season has been bad this year because of seven storms and then the lockdown. Farmers are given compensation due to storm, but not fishermen, he added."During our main income period Aug-Nov, there were seven storms. We did fishing till January. Then lockdown started. Work re-started but we're in financial trouble now," said Harshad Dhond."We send fish to Kerala where markets aren't open, and we're selling at 50 percent rate and facing loss. Boats will close on May 31. We have to give salaries to our staff. Boat owners aren't in a position to do that. We request government for compensation," added Harshad Dhond."We transport fish to several states including Karnataka and Kerala. The affect of lockdown is clearly visible as the markets have closed," said Abdullah, a fish transporter."Everything is closed," said one of the labourers.Prime Minister had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)