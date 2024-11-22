Goa, November 22: An Indian Navy vessel collided with a fishing vessel named Marthoma 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast on Thursday evening, according to the Indian Navy. According to the officials, 13 crew members were onboard the fishing vessel Marthoma at the time of the collision. Indian Navy to Conduct Fourth Edition of Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil-24'.

Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Indian Navy, and 11 crew members have been recovered so far. Search operations for the remaining two are underway. Additional assets have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts, the officials said. Further details awaited.

