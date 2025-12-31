New Delhi, December 31: As India prepares to ring in 2026, police departments in major metropolitan hubs and tourist destinations have released extensive traffic advisories and security protocols. With millions of people expected to visit iconic landmarks, authorities have introduced road diversions, zero-tolerance policies on drink-driving, and a heightened security presence. Most restrictions will come into effect from the evening of 31 December 2025 and remain in place until the early hours of 1 January 2026.

Mumbai: 17,000 Personnel Deployed for Citywide Security

The Mumbai Police have significantly strengthened their presence, deploying over 17,000 personnel to maintain law and order across the city and its suburbs. Specialised units, including the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Quick Response Teams (QRT), are stationed at high-footfall areas such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Juhu Beach.

In an official statement, the Mumbai Police urged citizens to remain vigilant: "With New Year’s Eve celebrations underway across Mumbai and the suburbs, police bandobast has been strengthened to maintain law and order. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police staff on the ground, stay alert, and report any suspicious objects or individuals. For emergencies, please dial 100 or 112." Bengaluru New Year 2026 Party Rules: Parties to End by 1 AM, Rave Parties and Alcohol to Minors Banned - Check Full Celebration Guidelines.

Mumbai Police Traffic Advisory for New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration

Delhi: Restrictions in Connaught Place and South Delhi

In the national capital, the Delhi Police have announced a near-total vehicular shutdown in Connaught Place starting at 7:00 pm. No private or public transport vehicles will be allowed into the inner, middle, or outer circles. Diversion points have been established at Mandi House, Bengali Market, and Minto Road. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also confirmed that exit gates at the Rajiv Chowk station will close after 9:00 pm to manage anticipated crowds. New Year 2026: Delhi Police Conducts Mock Drills, Tightens Security at Connaught Place Area Ahead of New Year Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Delhi Traffic Advisory for New Year 2026 Celebrations

Bengaluru: Flyovers Closed to Curb Stunt Riding

Bengaluru’s central business district, including MG Road and Brigade Road, will become pedestrian-only zones from 8:00 pm. To curb over-speeding and dangerous stunts, the Bengaluru City Police have ordered the closure of all flyovers, except the airport flyover, from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am on New Year’s Day. Additionally, the MG Road Metro Station will be closed for entry and exit from 10:00 pm to prevent overcrowding on platforms.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory on New Year's Eve

Bengaluru New Year 2026 Traffic Restrictions

Chennai: Traffic Diversions at Marina and Elliot’s Beach

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have issued an alert for large gatherings expected at Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach. In a social media post, the GCTP stated: “Mass gatherings are expected at Marina and Elliot’s Beach. To ensure a safe celebration, GCTP is implementing traffic diversions, parking arrangements, and strict action against rash driving and racing.”

To facilitate these measures, Kamarajar Salai, from the War Memorial to the Lighthouse, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:00 pm onwards. Authorities are using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to monitor speeding, while public entry into the sea has been prohibited to prevent accidents.

Chennai Traffic Advisory for New Year's Eve 2025

Kolkata: Adaptive Traffic Management in Park Street

Kolkata Police have adopted a flexible traffic management strategy for Park Street. Vehicles heading towards Park Street from the JL Nehru Road–Lindsay Street crossing will be stopped periodically as required. Two alternative routes, Kyd Street-Free School Street-Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road and Ho Chi Minh Sarani–Camac Street–Short Street, will be kept as pedestrian-free as possible to allow emergency vehicle movement and reduce congestion.

Kolkata Police New Year's Eve Traffic Advisory

Hyderabad: Tank Bund and Flyover Closures

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced a complete traffic ban on Tank Bund, NTR Marg, and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) from 11:00 pm to 2:00 am. Most flyovers across the city will be closed on a need basis, with the PVNR Expressway remaining open only for airport-bound passengers carrying valid tickets. The entry of heavy vehicles into the city will be prohibited from 10:00 pm to 2:00 am.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory

Gurugram Police Instructions on New Year's Eve

The Gurugram Traffic Police, via their advisory posted on December 29, 2025, by @TrafficGGM, have outlined special traffic arrangements to ensure smooth and safe travel during the New Year celebrations, urging commuters to plan routes in advance and utilize designated parking spots to avoid towing. The advisory highlights strict enforcement against illegal parking and drunk driving, with enhanced patrols and coordination to manage the expected festive rush, emphasizing safety as the top priority with the hashtag #ChallanNahiSalamMilega.

Gurugram Police Traffic Advisory

Pune Police on New Year's Eve Traffic Instructions

Goa Traffic Police Issues Advisory for New Year's Eve 2025

Goa Traffic Police, as per their advisory on December 30, 2025, from @GoaTrafficPolice, have introduced one-way traffic systems and road closures in tourist-heavy areas like Calangute-Baga and Bogmalo Beach to manage the New Year’s Eve influx. Special diversions and restrictions are in place to decongest village roads and facilitate smooth traffic flow, with a call for responsible driving and adherence to safety guidelines to ensure a pleasant experience for locals and tourists alike.

Jammu and Kashmir New Year's Eve Advisory

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have issued two advisories for New Year's Eve 2025: the first on December 30, 2025, by @JKTrafficPolice canceled over 400 driving licenses and enforces strict action against violations and underage driving, with enhanced patrols for safety. The second, posted earlier on December 29, 2025, details special traffic diversions, parking restrictions, and a cooperative approach to manage crowds, urging citizens to avoid drunk driving for a secure celebration.

Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Police Advisory

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Advisory

Uttarakhand Police Statement on Traffic Safety

Uttarakhand Traffic Advisory

नव वर्ष 2026 के दृष्टिगत देहरादून पुलिस द्वारा जारी Traffic Plan एवं Advisory pic.twitter.com/Biz19gaygW — Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) December 30, 2025

Uttarakhand Police, via their statement on December 30, 2025, from @UttarakhandPolice, have deployed additional personnel and implemented traffic management plans to handle the New Year rush in popular tourist spots. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys, avoid congested routes, and follow safety protocols, with the police ensuring a hassle-free festive environment through coordinated efforts and strict enforcement of traffic rules.

Authorities across India have appealed to citizens to celebrate responsibly, follow traffic advisories, and cooperate with law enforcement personnel to ensure public safety. With heightened security measures, strict enforcement of traffic rules, and emergency services on standby, officials aim to ensure that New Year 2026 celebrations remain safe, orderly, and enjoyable for all.

