Govt Ayurvedic College Official Held for Taking Bribe

Nagpur, May 20 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here has arrested officials of the Government Ayurvedic College and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran in separate cases of bribery.

Bandu Desai Pawar (55), who was holding charge as assistant director, Ayurveda, had allegedly demanded bribe from a man who had applied for appointment as a sanitation worker at Dayabhai Maoji Majithia Ayurvedic College, Yavatmal.

For the appointment, Pawar's permission was needed, an ACB official said.

Pawar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, following which he was arrested by laying a trap at his house on Wednesday morning.

In the second case, ACB arrested departmental accountant of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran for demanding a bribe of Rs 1,000 to approve the bills of a private contractor.

The accused was identified as Rajesh Jhibalrao Hadke (54).

