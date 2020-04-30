Govt to De-seal Containment Zone in East Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday decided to de-seal a COVID-19 containment zone in east district as it has not reported any fresh case in the last four weeks.

Vardhaman Apartment in east Delhi is the second containment zone to be de-sealed by the government, according to an official statement. The first one was Mansara Apartment, which is also in east district.

"It was possible after successful implementation of Delhi government's ''Operation SHIELD'', it stated.

The Delhi government first successfully implemented ''Operation SHIELD'' at Dilshad Garden. Operation SHIELD stands for sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking, the statement said. PTI BUN

