Gurgaon Village Panchayat Donates Rs 21 Cr Donation for Hry Corona Relief Fund

Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) The village panchayat of Palra in Gurgaon district has donated Rs 21 crore for the Haryana Corona Relief Fund.

A cheque for the amount was presented by Palra village sarpanch Munesh Devi to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday.

Gram Panchayat Palra has collected the money from the people of the village to fight against COVID-19, a state government statement said.

This is the highest donation made by any village panchayat in the state for the Covid Relief Fund.

Earlier, Bal Jattan village panchayat in Panipat district had donated Rs 10.5 crore to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund.

The chief minister praised the people of Gram Panchayat Palra for their contribution.

Palra village falls in Sohna block of Gurgaon.

