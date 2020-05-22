Had Good Intentions: IOA President Replies General Secretary as Rift Deepens

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Upping the ante, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra on Friday hit back at the body's Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta for his reply to the former's mail regarding sharing of workload. In a mail sent to Mehta, Batra said he has taken note of the content of trailing email by Mehta in which the latter said he is 'perfectly comfortable' with the workload assigned to him by the General Body. "I sent my mail with all good intentions, but now I take note of the contents of your trailing email. I note and observe that you have made an effort to express what is actually inside your mind/heart. I will certainly be keeping your advice in mind when I will be making decisions on the division of work within the IOA," the mail by Batra reads.Batra's reply comes a day after Mehta's response to the former's decision to take over/divide much of his workload.Mehta had said that he is perfectly comfortable with the workload assigned to him."As for your desire to take over some of my responsibilities, I may inform you that I am perfectly comfortable with the workload assigned to me by the General Body, as their elected Secretary-General," Mehta's reply reads. Mehta further stated that if Batra had such desires, he 'should have contested as Secretary-General of IOA.'"If you had such desires of doing day to day affairs, I would have stepped down from office in 2017 and you should have contested as Secretary-General of IOA. It is not me that holds the position of IF and NOC Office-bearer/president at the same time with no time for family," he said.Earlier on Thursday, Batra acknowledged that Mehta is 'investing so much of your time for IOA'. "I have decided to take over/divide much of your workload and will be doing the needful in days to come and since I am Delhi based and few other people who are regularly coming to Delhi will now have to share the divided responsibilities/burden. Your very important advice will always be sought. By doing the above you will be able to spend more quality time with your family in Nainital and also attend to your business, which also is in Uttrakhand," Batra had written. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)