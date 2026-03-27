New Delhi, March 27: Mahavir Jayanti 2026 will be observed on March 31 across India, and it is expected to bring a holiday for many schools, banks, and government offices. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, and holds great religious significance for the Jain community.

In several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Delhi, Mahavir Jayanti is typically declared a public holiday. As a result, most government schools and many private educational institutions in these regions are likely to remain closed. Banks and government offices also usually suspend operations in observance of the occasion. Mahavir Jayanti Quotes, Messages and Images: Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Mahavira With These Greetings, Wishes and HD Wallpapers.

However, school holidays can vary depending on state-specific calendars and institutional policies. While government-run schools generally follow official holiday notifications, private schools may have their own schedules. In metropolitan areas like Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, most schools are expected to remain shut, but parents and students are advised to confirm with their respective institutions to avoid confusion. Mahavir Jayanti Wishes: Share Greetings, HD Images, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with prayers, processions, and acts of charity, reflecting the teachings of peace, non-violence, and compassion preached by Lord Mahavir.

To stay updated, students and parents should check official school circulars or contact school authorities directly. With varying holiday practices across states, verifying locally remains the best way to ensure accurate information about school closures on March 31, 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).