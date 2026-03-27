Patna, March 27: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 by the end of March, following its consistent trend of early result declarations. Over 16 lakh students who appeared for the matric exams are eagerly awaiting the official date and time confirmation.

While the board has not yet issued a formal notification, past patterns and internal updates suggest that the results could be released on March 30 or 31, likely via a press conference in Patna. Along with the results, BSEB will also declare key statistics such as pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise performance. CBSE Result 2026: Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results Expected Between April and May.

Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Students will be able to access their results online through official portals like:

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

To download the provisional marksheet, candidates must enter their roll code and roll number as mentioned on their admit cards.

Passing Criteria and Important Details

To pass the matric exam, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who fail in one or two subjects can apply for compartment exams, usually conducted in May. JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The online marksheet will include important details such as student name, subject-wise marks, total score, and result status. Original certificates will be distributed later through respective schools.

The BSEB conducted the Class 10 exams in February across multiple centers, maintaining its reputation for timely evaluation and result processing. Students are advised to keep checking official updates for the exact result date and time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).