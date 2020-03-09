Have Cleared Class 4 Exam, Now Want to Study Further: 98-year-old Karthiani Amma Tells PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardees on Sunday, 98-year-old Karthiani Amma told PM that she recently passed Class 4 with 98 per cent marks and wants to study further."I cleared Class 4 exams recently, now I want to study further," Karthiani told PM.She also shared that she has now started learning computers as well.The Kerala resident had also inspired Bhagirathi Amma who was 105-year-old when she cleared the Class 4 examination under the State Literacy mission.Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar on the occasion of International Women's Day at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC).The Nari Shakti Puraskar, instituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, is a National Award in recognition of exceptional work for women empowerment conferred every year on March 8 as a mark of respect and recognition for those who contribute towards the empowerment of women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)