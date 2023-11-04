California [US], November 4 (ANI): Patients with and without diabetes can benefit from sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, which are drugs that, among other things, reduce blood sugar levels and improve heart and kidney function.

The effects of sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT1 and 2 inhibitor, in individuals with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease were recently discovered through an exploratory analysis.

The study will be discussed at the 2023 ASN Kidney Week.

Data from the phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled SCORED trial, which randomised 10,584 patients with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular risk factors to receive sotagliflozin or placebo, were used in the analysis. Laboratory-derived kidney and cardiorenal composites were among the outcomes evaluated.

Sotagliflozin decreased the risk of the composite of persistent >=50 per cent drop in estimated glomerular filtration rate, estimated glomerular filtration rate

