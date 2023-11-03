Recreational drug usage is the use of one or more psychoactive drugs to induce an altered state of consciousness. Sadly, this often leads the user on a path of addiction and abuse. Some of the most used recreational drugs worldwide are mind-altering substances like nicotine, cannabis, and opium. However, some people have also turned to smoking, injecting, or drinking snake venom to get high. Yes, snake venom drug is a reality in the recreational drug usage world, leading to snake venom drug abuse! To obtain their fix, those looking for the "next best thing" to heroin or opioids have turned to venom derived from reptiles, snakes, and scorpions. Let's look at whether or not snake venom or snakebite may genuinely get you high and develop a drug addiction.

Snake Venom Drug and Symptoms

Yes, snake venom can make you feel high. The symptoms of a snake bite indicate that some snakes' venom is neurotoxic and results in analgesia or the inability to feel pain. One of the most prevalent side effects of opioids and other narcotics is analgesia, which is the main reason these medications are recommended. Nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs), which react to the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, are impacted by forms of neurotoxin present in cobra venom in particular. Can Cobra Venom Get You High? Two Rajasthan Men’s Addiction to Poison Becomes Curious Subject for Research.

Side Effects of Consuming Snake Venom

Using snake venom to get high is quite risky since, at the end of the day, it's venom, not to mention its tendency towards addiction! This is not a "safe" recreational drug (although none are), as snakes use it to paralyse and kill their victims. Furthermore, there is no method to prevent overdosing or death while consuming snake venom recreationally because it is difficult to predict the amount of venom delivered in a single bite if the consumer is taking the venom directly via snake bite. Although the neurotoxicity found in snake venom can cause a euphoric response, it can also result in death or paralysis. Australian Biologists Show How Humans Have Evolved To Survive Venomous Snakes.

What is the Treatment For Snake Venom Overdose?

Severe snake envenomation is treated with antivenom. The sooner antivenom is administered, the sooner venomous damage that is permanent is prevented.

It is not advisable for anyone with a snake venom overdose to be left alone even for a while, and they should be immediately taken to the hospital since they may faint or feel dizzy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).