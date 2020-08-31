Paris [France], Aug 31 (ANI): Premenopausal women have good long-term outcomes after a heart attack, according to late-breaking research.

The research was presented at ESC Congress 2020.1

"Previous research has shown that women are more likely to die after a heart attack than men," said principal investigator Professor Diego Ardissino of Parma University Hospital, Italy.

"Our study shows that this does not hold true before the menopause when women are still exposed to oestrogen, a hormone that protects against heart disease," added Ardissino.

The Italian Genetic Study on Early-onset Myocardial Infarction compared outcomes of women and men under 45 who had a heart attack.

The study included 2,000 patients (1,778 men and 222 women) who presented to the hospital with a heart attack before the age of 45 at 125 Italian coronary care units between 1998 and 2002. The primary endpoint was a composite of recurrent heart attack, stroke, or death from cardiovascular disease.

During a median follow-up of 20 years, the primary composite endpoint occurred in 25.7 percent of women compared to 37.0 percent of men (hazard ratio [HR] 0.69; 95 percent confidence interval [CI] 0.52-0.91? p=0.01).

When the components of the primary endpoint were analysed separately, the researchers found that second heart attacks were less frequent in women compared to men (14.2 percent vs. 25.4 percent? HR 0.53; 95 percent CI 0.37-0.77? p

