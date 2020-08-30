Jaipur, August 30: Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was tested for coronavirus on Sunday. Khachariyawas informed about his illness and appealed to maintain self-isolation who came in contact with him in the last seven days. He also asked those people to conduct COVID-19 test.

Informing about his health update, Khachariyawas took to Twitter and wrote, "On seeing some symptoms, I got the corona test done and my report came back positive. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last days, isolate themselves and get themselves examined. May all of you be healthy and take care of yourself." Nalinkumar Kateel, Karnataka BJP President, Tests Positive For COVID-19; Admitted to Hospital.

Here's what Khachariyawas said:

कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है | मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ख़्याल रखें । — Pratap Khachariyawas (@PSKhachariyawas) August 30, 2020

Following the announcement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot prayed for Khachariyawas's speedy recovery. Also, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi took to Twitter and prayed for Khachariyawas's speedy recovery.

