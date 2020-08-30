Chennai, August 30: Amid the coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossing four lakh, state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced to extend the lockdown till September 30. Under the new lockdown norms, there will be no complete lockdown on Sundays in September.

Announcing about the lockdown, CM Palaniswami took to Twitter and wrote, "The existing general curfew order in Tamil Nadu till 31.8.2020 is further extended till midnight on 30.9.2020 with various restrictions and relaxations already in force." Liquor Sale in Unlock 4: Bars, Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol From September 1 as Centre Lifts Ban on Consumption of Booze in Public Places.

Here's what CM Palaniswami said:

ஞாயிற்றுக் கிழமைகளில் அமல்படுத்தப்பட்டு வந்த முழு ஊரடங்கு செப்டம்பர் மாதம் முதல் ரத்து செய்யப்படுகிறது. — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) August 30, 2020

Adding more, the CM said, "The public is allowed to travel between districts across Tamil Nadu without an E-Pass. However, the E-Pass procedure will continue for entry into Tamil Nadu by air, rail and other vehicles from abroad and abroad."

Elaborating more about the lockdown norms, the Tamil Nadu CM said. "Public and private bus services within the district, Metropolitan Bus Transport Service in Chennai is allowed to operate with standard guidelines from 1.9.2020."

Apart from all this, all shops across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, will be allowed to operate till 8.00 pm. Meanwhile, restaurants and tea shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm, following the government's standard guidelines. Also, parcel services are allowed to operate until 9 pm.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Ministry issued the circular regarding Unlock 4 guidelines. The MHA lifted the ban on consumption of liquor, gutka and tobacco products in public places amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It means beers bars can re-open and restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol from September 1.

Apart from this, Centre allowed permission to resume metro rails from September 7, and convene political and religious congregations from September 21. Also, Schools, colleges and other educational institutes were not granted permission to resume operations. International air travel remains disallowed; swimming pools and cinema halls would also continue to remain shut till at least September 30.

