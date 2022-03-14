All is well between actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The two, on Sunday night, arrived together at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2022 ceremony, putting an end to break up rumours. Shamita and Raqesh held hands and adorably gazed into each other's eyes as they posed for pictures on the red carpet at the star-studded gala in Mumbai. Shamita Shetty Issues Clarification on Breakup Rumours With Beau Raqesh Bapat on Social Media (View Post).

After seeing them together at the event, fans flooded social media with their pictures and heartfelt comments. "Hand in hand... they look so cute together," a netizen commented. "Forever together," another one wrote. For the unversed, Shamita and Raqesh met each other on 'Bigg Boss OTT' last year and soon fell in love during their stint on the reality show. They are fondly called "ShaRa" by their fans. However, a few days ago, several reports surfaced online that stated that the couple had ended their relationship. Lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Twin in White as They Get Papped for Valentine’s Shopping! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

The particular reports did not go down well with Shamita and Raqesh. They quashed the rumours by posting the article image on their Instagram stories and wrote, "We request you not to believe in any sorts of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone." Shamita and Raqesh's latest appearance at the award ceremony has proved that they are head over heels in love with each other.

