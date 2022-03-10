Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty has finally cleared the air with regards to the rumours of her breakup with beau Raqesh Bapat. As she took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "there's no truth in this," along with tagging the portal who published the wrong news. So, this means #ShaRa are still together. Raqesh Bapat Romantically Lifts Ladylove Shamita Shetty in His Arms As He Wishes Her Happy Birthday (View Pics).

Check It Out:

Shamita Shetty Instagram

