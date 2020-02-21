Honey Baisoya at T-15th Stays Best Indian at Asian Tour Q-School

Hua Hin (Thailand), Feb 21 (PTI) Honey Baisoya shot a one-under 70 in the third round of the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage to slip a place to Tied-15th, here on Friday.

Himmat Rai, starting from the 10th, was two-over after 12 holes, before turning in a superb finish with four birdies between fourth and eighth holes, his 13th to 17th holes.

His card of 68 and a total of six-under 207 helped him rise from overnight T-35 to T-22.

Khalin Joshi (70) and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (71) were both four-under 209 for 54 holes and were T-39th as were Ankur Chadha (68) and Veer Ahlawat (68) who improved their position from overnight T-65th.

Manu Gandas (67) made big jump up from 109th to T-54 as did Yashas Chandra (67) who is now T-68 from overnight T-129th. Aadil Bedi (69) has also improved to T-83rd, up from T-109.

Australian Scott Strange edged closer to his Asian Tour card after posting a third-round five-under-par 66 to move within four shots of Zimbabwean Benjamin Follett-Smith, who continues to lead the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage on Friday.

Strange, a 42-year-old veteran who had won twice on the Asian Tour in 2005 and 2006, fired five birdies on Course C&D to mark his best round yet in the gruelling 90-hole battle held across Courses A&B and C&D at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club.

Follett-Smith, the only Zimbabwean in the field this week, carded a 67 on Course C&D to retain his one-shot advantage with a three-day total of 13-under-par 200. South African Neil Schietekat would match his efforts on the same course to take second place.

After the completion of 72 holes on Saturday, the field will be cut to the leading 70 players and ties, who will then play the fifth and final round. The leading 35 players and ties following the conclusion of 90 holes on Sunday will be ranked accordingly for the 2020 season.

