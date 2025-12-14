Mumbai, December 14: The deportation of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, linked to a deadly fire tragedy that killed 26 on December 06, is in its final stages. According to the report, Indian government sources indicate that the brothers could be brought back from Thailand within the next few days.

India Today, citing the officials, reported that the Luthra brothers fled to Thailand within hours of the incident. Following this, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok began coordinating with Thai authorities to trace and detain them. Thai officials acted swiftly after India cancelled the duo’s visas, leading to their detention under local immigration laws. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Police Probe Reveals Luthra Brothers Booked Thailand Tickets Minutes After Blaze Broke Out.

When Will Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra Return to India?

Sources said the brothers’ return to India will take place once Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs) are issued by Indian authorities. This process is expected to be completed shortly, after which they will be deported under Thailand’s Immigration Act, which mandates that individuals without valid travel documents be sent back to their last port of embarkation, in this case, India. If reports are to be believed, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra could be brought back from Thailand within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Indian agencies, including law enforcement and immigration officials, are closely monitoring the deportation process. A multi-agency team has been deployed to ensure there are no procedural delays and that the transfer complies with international and domestic legal requirements. Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: Magisterial Enquiry Records Statements of Landowners, Local Sarpanch.

Investigators say Goa Police found that the brothers booked flight tickets to Thailand at 1:17 am on December 7, even as emergency teams were battling the fire at the nightclub. An Interpol Blue Notice was subsequently issued to track their movement, followed by the cancellation of their passports under the Passports Act, rendering them illegal foreign nationals in Thailand.

Once they land in India, the brothers will be taken into custody under Look Out Circular provisions and immediately handed over to the Goa Police for interrogation. Their earlier plea for transit anticipatory bail was rejected by a Delhi court, which cited the serious nature of the allegations.

