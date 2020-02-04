India Dismiss Pakistan for 172 in U-19 World Cup Semifinals

Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 4 (PTI) Defending Champions India dismissed Pakistan for 172 in the first semifinals of the Under-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

For Pakistan, skipper Rohail Nazir (62) and opener Haider Ali (56) cracked half-centuries but rest of the batsmen found the going tough.

Ali's 77-ball 56 contained nine hits to the fence, while Nazir smashed six boundaries in his 102 ball 62.

For India, Sushant Mishra (3/28) took three wickets, Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) snapped two, while Kartik Tyagi (2/32), Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11) scalped one each.

Brief Score:

Pakistan: 172 allout in 43.1 overs (Haider Ali 56, Rohail Nazir 62; SS Mishra 3/28, Ravi Bishnoi 2/46). PTI

