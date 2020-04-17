India Fights Corona: Kashmir's Hospital Lauded After Several Patients Recover

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning) Rohit Kansal on Thursday lauded the efforts of the medical staff of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) after eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital in the last three days."Amidst all the concern and worry about new cases, good news too. SKIMS discharges 8 patients after successful treatment - All in the last 3 days. Well done all. Gratitude and Congratulations @diprjk @HealthMedicalE1 @MoHFW_INDIA," Kansal tweeted.The total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir ow stands at 300, including 36 discharged and 4 deaths.India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.Out of the total tally, 10,824 cases are active while 1,514 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 420 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

