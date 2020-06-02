India News | 10 People Test Positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's Office: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, said sources.

All those working at the LG's office have undergone COVID-19 tests and their reports are pending. As per the sources, the data is being compiled and reports of the house staff will come today following which the figures will be released.

The first case came from the extended branch of the Lieutenant Governor's office following which 10 workers were found positive for COVID-19 there.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count reached 1,98,706 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

