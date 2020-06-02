New York's Metropolitan Opera cancels its fall 2020 performances as the #coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with the city's cultural life. New York's Metropolitan Opera cancels its fall 2020 performances as the #coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with the city's cultural lifehttps://t.co/SDuVQXXZAZ pic.twitter.com/Qj9fszHagd— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 2, 2020

Mumbai, June 2: The lockdown phase five kickstarted with a slew of relaxations in an attempt to open the economy which has come to a grinding halt over the last two months. However, the coronavirus infected numbers in the country show no sign of slowing down and Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected. The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the 70,000-mark on Monday. The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai crossed the 40,000-mark.

A week after the murder of African American man George Floyd, a private autopsy conducted on his body has confirmed "asphyxia" as the cause of death. The post-mortem was ordered by the bereaved family which wanted to independently find out the exact reason behind his demise.

According to the weather prediction by IMD, a thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of 20-40 kmph speed would occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Sonipat, Panipat in Haryana and Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Meerut in UP and many places of Delhi during the next two hours.

IMD on Monday sounded a "red alert" warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik districts in view of the cyclonic storm "Nisarga" that is expected to cross north Maharashtra on June 3.

