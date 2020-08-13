English Bazar (WB), Aug 12 (PTI) The body of a TMC leader's 10-year-old son was found in West Bengal's Malda district three days after he was kidnapped from outside his house and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded, police said on Wednesday.

The incident triggered tension in Amlitala village in the Mothabari police station area with locals alleging that police inaction in nabbing the culprits on time led to the death of Omar Farooq, a class 4 student.

Police said they have arrested two people -- Rashidul Sheikh (18) and Ramjan Sheikh (19) -- who are cousins of the boy.

The incident is suspected to be linked to an old family dispute, a senior officer said.

Farooq, the son of TMC panchayat member Ayesha Bibi, was "picked up" in a car from outside his house on Sunday night when he was chatting with some friends, police said.

Soon, his father Hafizul Islam, also a local TMC leader, received a call demanding Rs 50 lakh as ransom his son.

Efforts were underway to rescue the boy and nab the culprit, the officer said.

The cybercrime unit was also tracking the mobile phone used to make the call, he added.

However, Farooq's body with several injury marks was found this afternoon at a field in Pratappur area, around two km away from his house, police said.

Police claimed the arrested duo has confessed to killing the boy.

