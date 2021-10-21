New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi Dr AK Singh Rana on Thursday expressed happiness after India breached the 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination mark saying that is a big achievement for the country in a fight against the pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rana said, "This is a big achievement, to feel this achievement and happiness, one should remember the time when COVID-19 was wreaking havoc on people, destroying people's lives. It was known that the most effective weapon to defeat this pandemic is a vaccine."

He added that 100 crores is not a small number and administering these many doses is synonymous with large scale production of vaccines in the country which is a commendable achievement.

"Vaccinating 100 crore people is not a small thing and it is not just about administrating these many doses but also producing over 100 crore doses is a big achievement. We have also supplied vaccines to other countries as well, so the number of vaccines that the country is producing is much more than that. This achievement is a milestone" said MS RML.

Dr Rana further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited RML Hospital today on the occasion of India breaching the 100 crore COVID -19 vaccination mark and he interacted with healthcare workers and people being vaccinated in the hospital.

"The Prime Minister was very happy and we all shared this happiness with him. It is a big achievement for the country. PM Modi also interacted with the people being vaccinated at RML," he stated.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the nurse, who was administering the vaccine at the hospital. The nurse told PM Modi that she has so far administered 15,000 vaccines doses.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital to celebrate India's achievement of inoculating one billion vaccine doses.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today. (ANI)

