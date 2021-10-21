New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen its popular C-series portfolio of smartphones, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday unveiled budget-friendly Nokia C30 in two storage variants. The Nokia C30 comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively, across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com. It is available in green and white colour options. Nokia XR20 Rugged Smartphone Launched in India; Check Prices & Features.

"The new Nokia C30 is the most powerful addition to our C-series range, and it epitomizes what this range stands for -- a holistic smartphone experience at an accessible price point," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

"The Nokia C30 is an answer to what people have been asking for - more time between charges, bigger screen, our signature security and durability, and an accessible price point," Kochhar added.

The smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery that the company said can last up to three days on single charge. It also sports a 13MP dual camera. Customers who choose to avail the Jio Exclusive offer will get an instant price support of 10 per cent or a maximum of Rs 1,000 on the best buy price, and will have to pay Rs 9,999 and 10999 for the 3GB and 4GB variant, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).