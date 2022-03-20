Bengaluru, March 20 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday registered 109 fresh coronavirus cases and two related fatalities thereby taking the total case count in the state to 39,44,714 and toll to 40,037, respectively.

As many as 143 patients got discharged on the day and the number of recoveries across the state has now reached 39,02,640, according to a health bulletin.

Of the new cases, 91 were from Bengaluru Urban that also recorded 125 recoveries and one death, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases across the State was 1,995.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.39 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

The two deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban and Hassan.

After Bengaluru urban, Mysuru recorded the highest number of cases with 4 followed by, two each from Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total 17,81,007cases, Mysuru 2,29,447 and Tumakuru 1,59,829.

Cumulatively, 6.52 crore samples have been tested so far with 27,838 being examined today.

