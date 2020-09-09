Jalpaiguri (WB), Sep 9 (PTI) Eleven antlers were seized and one deer poacher was arrested during a raid at Garakata jungle in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, a forest department official said.

The antlers, weighing around 15 kg, were found in the combined raid by forest department and Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) personnel near Garakata-Jaldhaka Bridge following a tip off, the official said.

The arrested man was travelling on a bicycle with the deer horns in a bag when he was intercepted.

He was being interrogated by senior forest officials to know about other members of the poacher network, the official added.

