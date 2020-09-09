New Delhi, September 9: The Union government has granted a Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence to Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar in Punjab for five years. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the licence after the Golden Temple management applied for FCRA registration on May 27, 2020. RBI's New Current Account Norms Make Foreign Banks Jittery.

At the Golden Temple, the management aims to run a free community kitchen, give financial assistance to the poor and needy, including children. So far, the management under the aegis of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been able to fulfil these objectives through domestic donations. Now, it will also be able to receive foreign contributions to meet expenses on these noble endeavours. MHA Grants FCRA Registration to Amritsar-based Organisation to Receive Foreign Funds to Run 'langar', Help Poor.

The Golden Temple is not only one of the main religious places of the Sikhs, but also a symbol of human brotherhood and equality. Everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, or race can seek spiritual solace and religious fulfilment without any hindrance at the holy place.

