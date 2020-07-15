Noida (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) At least 112 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 3,719, the highest for any district in the state, official data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 873 from 851 on Tuesday in the district and it is behind only Lucknow (1,728) and Ghaziabad (1,407), according to the data released by UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 83 more COVID patients got discharged after recovery, the data showed.

So far, 2,811 patients have got discharged in the district, as the recovery rate rose to 75.58, slightly up from 75.48 per cent on Tuesday and 74.10 per cent on Monday, the data showed.

The district has recorded 35 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, it showed.

The mortality rate of positive patients in the district improved further to 0.94 percent from 0.96 per cent on Tuesday, it added.

