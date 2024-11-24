Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 24 (ANI): The 11th edition of the International Sustainability Conference (SUSCON-XI), organized by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong on the theme 'Climate Positive World' concluded successfully on Saturday, marking another landmark in the Institute's flagship annual event.

The conference was supported by GAIL India Ltd and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd as Industry Sponsors, IIMS Journal of Management Science as Publication Partner, and the Corporate Environmental Management (CEM) Research Group at Jyvaslyla School of Business and Economics (JSBE), University of Jyvaskyla, Finland as Knowledge Partner.

Prof. Basav Roychoudhury, Dean-Research, IIM Shillong, welcomed the participants and dignitaries to the conference, setting the stage for a fruitful exchange of ideas and insights on sustainability.

Over the course of the conference, participants from across India, Hungary, USA, and Finland shared their research and prototypes, with an overwhelming response of 301 submissions, out of which 118 papers were selected after a rigorous review process.

The high-quality research presented this year underscores the growing global interest and importance of sustainability across academia, industry, and civil society.

SUSCON has evolved into a global platform for dialogue over the past 15 years, uniting stakeholders from academia, industry, government, and civil society. Reflecting IIM Shillong's commitment to sustainability, the conference has featured prominent figures such as Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Padma Bhushan Dr Sundarlal Bahuguna, and Jadav Payeng, the 'Forest Man of India.'

The Chief Guest, Shyam Sundar Paliwal (Padma Shri), delivered an address on the importance of self-reliance and sustainability in rural communities. Paliwal, who was awarded the Padma Shree for his work, shared the inspiring story of his initiatives in Piplantri, where 111 trees are planted for every girl born in the village, as a symbol of growth and empowerment.

His work not only addresses environmental conservation but also promotes girl-child education, reduces dowry practices, and fosters community resilience.

He emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to sustainability, integrating environmental, social, and economic aspects to create self-sufficient, empowered communities.

In his address, Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Group, Guest of Honour, delivered a keynote address that focused on three mega-trends impacting sustainability: nature, inequality, and diversity. Drawing from his vast experience in the corporate sector, Acharya highlighted the urgent need for businesses to adopt sustainable practices and manage the impacts of their actions on society and the environment.

He encouraged the next generation of leaders, particularly the students attending the conference, to think critically about their roles in addressing these issues through their careers and leadership positions.

The 11th edition of the conference reinforced IIM Shillong's role as a hub for thought leadership in sustainability.

The discussions, collaborations, and new ideas that emerged during the event will undoubtedly influence future sustainability initiatives across sectors, inspiring individuals and organizations to contribute meaningfully to a sustainable, climate-positive world. (ANI)

