Paschim Bardhaman, January 13: Twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on Thursday evening.

According to the information received by Indian Railways, a lot of passengers were travelling from Assam in the train. The incident took place around 5 pm.

Following the accident, the District Railway Manager (DMR) and the (Assistant Divisional Railway Manager) rushed to the site along with the accident relief train and medical van.

"Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," Indian Railways informed.

A High-level Commissioner Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered in the accident. More details are awaited.

