New Delhi, December 17: Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital have arrested one person and seized 12 gold chains worth Rs 2.78 crore, officials said on Sunday. The passenger arrived at the IGI airport from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"On the basis of intelligence developed, Customs at IGI Airport have seized 12 gold chains weighing 4684 grammes valued at RS 2.78 Crore brought by one passenger who arrived from Tashkent. The passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962," the official statement from Customs read. Gold Worth Rs 2.73 Cr Seized at Delhi Airport; 2 Held.

Further investigations are underway.

