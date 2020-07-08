Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Krishnadevipeta Police seized 1200 kgs cannabis and arrested two persons from near Kedi Peta area of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The cannabis was being transported to other states.

Also Read | Dr BR Ambedkar's 'Rajgruha' House Vandalised in Mumbai, See Pics.

According to Sub-Inspector CH Bhimaraju of Krishnadevipetta, the value of cannabis seized is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)