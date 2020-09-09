Shillong, Sep 9 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,197 on Wednesday with 121 more people testing positive for the infection, a top Health department official said.

Two more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 19, Health Services Director Aman War said.

He said both the persons died in East Khasi Hills district.

The new coronavirus cases were detected in East Jaintia Hills district, East Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, Ri Bhoi and West Khasi Hills district .

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose 1,355, while the number of recoveries was 1,823 as 107 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24-hours, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, in which the state capital Shillong is located has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 860, War added.

