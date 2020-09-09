Tinsukia, September 9: An electrical engineer died while working at the natural gas well at Baghjan village in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Arnab Kishore Bordoloi. The natural gas is leaking from the well for around 100 days following a blowout. The state-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL), which has been drilling out natural gas from here since 2006, said the cause of Arnab Kishore Bordoloi's death is being ascertained. Blast at Baghjan Oil Well in Assam, 3 Foreign Experts Injured.

"Arnab Kishore Bordoloi, an electrical engineer of OIL while working with some equipment at Baghjan Blowout well site, suddenly fell down and lost consciousness. He was provided emergency health care by the doctor at site and was taken to AMC where he was declared dead," the oil company said in a statement. "The reasons of the death will be known after post-mortem. A team from OIL is carrying out an inspection at the well site to find out possible reasons for this accident," it added.

The well produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD) of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres. A fire is raging at the well site since June 9 days after the blowout. A blowout means a sudden and uncontrolled release of gas/oil. Earlier this week, the OIL had claimed to have doused the raging fire. However, the fire had erupted again. Last week, Assam's Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said dousing the fire would take two more months.

