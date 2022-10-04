Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday reported 123 cases and one death, taking the cumulative infection and fatalities to 40,65,223 and 40,224 respectively, said the Health Department said.

The day saw also 178 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,22,200 till date, according to a bulletin.

Active cases stood at 2,737, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban accounted for the maximum number of 58 cases. Other districts, too, reported fresh infections: 30 in Ramanagara and 10 in Mysuru.

The bulletin said 12 districts reported zero infection and nil death.

A total of 8,199 samples were tested in the State, including 4,456 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.92 crore.

The number of vaccinations rose to 12 crore, with 764 people being inoculated today, said the bulletin.

