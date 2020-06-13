India News | 127 Young Soldiers Join Ladakh Scouts

Leh, Jun 13 (PTI) As many as 127 young recruits on Saturday joined the Army after an attestation parade at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) here, a defence spokesperson said.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without any military or civil dignitaries or parents of the recruits following norms and advisories issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as well as by the Army, the spokesperson said.

The attestation parade with appropriate social distancing in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army was reviewed by Commandant, LSRC, Col Rinchen Dorje.

The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation, the spokesperson said, adding that the reviewing officer congratulated them and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army.

He exhorted the recruits to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation.

The young riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during their training, the spokesperson said.

