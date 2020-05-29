India News | 129 People Return from Bangladesh, Quarantined

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 29 (ANI): 129 people, including 105 residents of Tripura, returned from Bangladesh amid coronavirus pandemic. Each of them will undergo a COVID-19 test and 7-day institutional quarantine.

They all arrived here on Thursday through Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post in Agartala.

The administration has arranged facilities for the returnees in view of COVID-19 guidelines. On their arrival, social distancing was maintained and their luggage and hands were sanitised. Also, they underwent thermal screening.

"129 people have returned to the country, including 105 people from Tripura. All the necessary arrangements were made for them. Now, everyone will undergo COVID-19 testing and 7-day institutional quarantine," an official said.

"I am a second-year medical student, pursuing my studies in Bangladesh. We had to return due to COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of the Indian High Commission, we have finally returned," a returnee said.

They all were escorted till the check post by High Commissioner of India Riva Ganguly Das and then they were received by Lok Sabha Member Pratima Bhowmik and senior State government officials. (ANI)

